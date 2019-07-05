July 5, 2019 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community Newspaper eNewspaper
6th July 2019
Greetings! Click on image to view, then click box on lower right to view in full screen.
Thanks for reading….
Southern California’s Community Newspaper.™
Like this:
Like Loading...
Comments
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
City of Downey –vs- Cerritos RE: Medical Business- Apollo Cerritos is loosing lot of jobs and money, to Los Alamitos and Downey, both are centers for the medical industry for great Dairy Valley Area. Downey’s cash budget is considerably better compared to Cerritos ( $200M –vs- $100M) … They not only have for 5 Medical Center’s , which all creates excellent paying jobs, they also have two large shopping malls which are producing sales tax in order to be able to afford: Police Department, Fire department & their own school district, and the School District employees make considerably more than… Read more »