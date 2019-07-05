India Bank _________________________________________ _________________________________________ ________________________________________

Socialize

July 5, 2019 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community Newspaper eNewspaper

6th July 2019

Greetings! Click on image to view, then click box on lower right to view in full screen.

Thanks for reading….

Southern California’s Community Newspaper.™

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Rob and Betty F. Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Rob and Betty F.
Guest
Rob and Betty F.

City of Downey –vs- Cerritos RE: Medical Business- Apollo Cerritos is loosing lot of jobs and money, to Los Alamitos and Downey, both are centers for the medical industry for great Dairy Valley Area. Downey’s cash budget is considerably better compared to Cerritos ( $200M –vs- $100M) … They not only have for 5 Medical Center’s , which all creates excellent paying jobs, they also have two large shopping malls which are producing sales tax in order to be able to afford: Police Department, Fire department & their own school district, and the School District employees make considerably more than… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago