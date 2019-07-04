Earthquake hits downtown San Diego area

An earthquake was felt approximately 10:35 AM this morning, Several employees at the courtyard Marriott in the Gaslamp were seen coming out of the building indicating ” it was rocking upstairs.”

Cerritos resident Jim MaMahon contacted HMG and said it was felt in Cerritos.

News is reporting it was centered in the Mojave Desert.

