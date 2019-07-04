An earthquake was felt approximately 10:35 AM this morning, Several employees at the courtyard Marriott in the Gaslamp were seen coming out of the building indicating ” it was rocking upstairs.”
Cerritos resident Jim MaMahon contacted HMG and said it was felt in Cerritos.
News is reporting it was centered in the Mojave Desert.
In the event of a major earthquake in the City of Hawaiian Gardens, there is nothing stored anywhere, cots, tents, aluminum blankets, water stored … NOTHING. Months ago, I sent an email to the City Manager Ernesto Hernandez, requesting as a private citizen, a legal registered voter, to be on the committee to help in the event of disaster, so as a senior citizen, I could help with our neighbors. I NEVER RECEIVED AN ANSWER.
Earthquake 6.4-6.6 hit 10:35 am on 4th., aprx 125 mls north of Cerrittos. Many Cerritos RV travelers are camping/ boating at the Kern River and Lake Isabella, center for the earthquake. www.loscerritosnews.net/2019/07/04/earthquake-hits-downtown-san-diego-area/ Many of these 50 year old homes in Cerritos- La Palma-Cypress, ( Greater Dairy Valley ) were really were shaking/ hearing wood frames rattling. Could hear the houses outside shaking, roofing tiles rattling, along with the interior of our house/ stairs making all kinds of grumpy noises. Alot of swimming pool water sloshed out of the pools, water splashing outside of the swimming pools and filling up the… Read more »