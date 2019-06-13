FOOD NETWORK’S ‘RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE’ COMING BACK TO OFF STREET CAFE IN CERRITOS AFTER EIGHT YEARS

BY BRIAN HEWS

In 2011, Off Street co-owners Robin Vanden Berg and Rose Viscio wrote to the producers of the Food Network program “Restaurant: Impossible” featuring celebrity chef Robert Irvine, answered a series of questions and wrote an essay describing the Cerritos icon.

The result was a one-on-one interview with the producers of the show and selection as Irvine’s project to renovate what the show called “America’s most desperate restaurants.”

A day and a half renovation turned the restaurant into something out of the French provincial countryside with the show’s interior designers painting over bricks that made up the walls in white, attaching ceramic plates to the walls, creating a livelier atmosphere for its patrons.

When the Off Street reopened, the new décor wasn’t the only thing that Food Network changed. Irvine revamped the dinner menu, featuring more fresh food while still keeping its country, home-cooked influence that has attracted patrons for more than two decades.

Fast-forward seven years later, Irvine is coming back in an episode of “Restaurant Impossible Revisited – Off-Street Café.”

Irvine’s show is back after a 3-year-hiatus, after shooting over 150 episodes between 2010 and 2016.

The popular show has been brought back for 20 new episodes this year, and Irvine is faced with even more impossible restaurants to save.

The Impossible crew will be at Off Street this coming Monday, June 17th. Irvine is coming back to see how the eatery is doing after eight years.

Are residents have a chance to be a part of the action just email [email protected] to secure a reservation at Off-Street Café.

