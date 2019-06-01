L.A. COUNTY SUPERVISOR JANICE HAHN HOLDS RE-ELECTION EVENT IN ARTESIA

MEET AND GREET: from (l-r) Lakewood Vice Mayor Jeff Wood, former Artesia Councilman Victor Manalo, Downey Mayor pro tem Blanca Pacheco, Supervisor Hahn, Downey Mayor Rick Rodriguez, and La Mirada Mayor pro tem John Lewis.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Local elected officials from Artesia, Diamond Bar, Downey, Lakewood, Long Beach and Paramount gathered at Julio’s Pizza to honor and support the re-election campaign for Supervisor Janice Hahn this past Wednesday May 29.

Hosting the event was Artesia Council member and former Mayor Ali Taj, “there are so many events going on this evening, and we realize that you could all be somewhere else. We appreciate that you have taken the time to come here and support our great Supervisor and our great friend, Janice Hahn.”

The daughter of former County Supervisor Kenny Hahn, renowned for his long tenure [40 years] of public service, Janice Hahn has followed in her father’s footsteps throughout every step of her career. Currently the representative for L.A. County’s 4th District on the Board of Supervisors, Hahn has dedicated her career to a ‘people first’ agenda.

“It’s no secret that I love this job as County Supervisor and I want to achieve more for you,” began Hahn, “I am a little surprised that four years have flown by so fast. The one thing I learned from [her father] Kenny Hahn is never take anything for granted. You run like you’re always behind, you earn every single vote and you don’t wait to show what you will do for the people, you show them every single day.”

Hahn told a story about her father who will go down as the longest sitting Supervisor with ten, four-year terms. The record will never be broken because of term limits. “When the election results came in, he would get the precinct map of the entire section, lay it out on the dining room table and go precinct by precinct to look at how many votes he received, “I’ll never forget, there was one precinct in Hawthorne where he literally received 91% of the vote,” she recalled, “he turned to his campaign manager and said where is the other nine percent?”

“When I look out over this room and I see people who have chosen to serve the public, I consider it a huge honor to work with you. People are no longer turning to Washington to solve their problems, they are turning to us. The best thing I can do for you as your Supervisor is to support you and your cities.”

Comments

