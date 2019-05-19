Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjinian Violating His Own City’s Trash Hauler Regulations

A NASA Services container in front of Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjinian’s house.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has obtained pictures showing Montebello Mayor Jack Hadijinian evidently violating his own ctiy’s trash hauler contract.

The pictures show a large 10 foot by 40 foot temporary container in front of Hadjinian’s house.

Not an unusual sight in Montebello neighborhoods, what is unusual is the pictures showed huge letters on the side of the container spelling NASA, as in NASA Waste Services

Yet Athens Services is the city’s contracted waste hauler, and according to one local consultant, Athens has the exclusive contract with the City in the area of temporary containers in residential areas.

Hadjinian could be cited, fined $500 and forced to pay other fees; he could also face a censure from the City Council.

“This is not the first time Hadjinian has done this,” said a former Montebello city official who wanted to remain anonymous, “he did this at his relatives house in Montebello too.”

When contacted, Hadjinian told HMG-LCCN, “no violation of any city policy. They’re [NASA] is a licensed company who can provide dumpsters for renovation debris removal, 10 companies are licensed to provide temporary services.”

After additional questioning about exclusivity, Hadjinian became indignant texting, “go ahead and write your article so I can prove you wrong.”

“He is the Mayor and he blatantly violates his own city policy,” said the official, “makes me wonder what other city policies he is violating.”

Hadjinian attended the Contract Cities Convention this weekend in Palm Springs where a vicious assault took place involving Commerce City Councilman Ivan Altamirano and Leonard Mendoza.

HMG-LCCN was the first to report about the assault.

Several witnesses at the hotel told HMG-LCCN that Hadjinian’s good friend Mario Beltran, who lobbied for NASA in Montebello, along with Louis Reyes, ran in after the assault and sucker punched city officials.

In an online Facebook post Hadjinian and Reyes called the sucker-punch report fake news.

