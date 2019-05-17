May 17, 2019 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community Newspaper eNewspaper
18th May 2019
Greetings! Click on image to view publication then click box on bottom right for full screen.
Enjoy and thanks for reading…
Southern California’s Community Newspaper.™
Like this:
Like Loading...
Comments
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
……..90703 | CANNABIS AND HOUSING UNITS…….. ……..HOUSING UNITS…….. Many of the housing pads which were developed in the early 1900s ( la/oc) in the older cities, had duplexes –triplexes – fourplexes designs perfectly. Not all Pads have room for rental incomes or granny Flats, but some properties are just a waste of money, the backyards are just sitting naked and eroding away and not being utilize. Many of these corner and cul-de-sac lots are 10, 000 square feet, and very seldom do people utilize them. Huge backyards become a dirt patch/ weed patch. Selective additional housing would be appropriate for… Read more »