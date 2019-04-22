2020 CENSUS REPORT: Reps. Judy Chu, Grace Napolitano, Linda Sanchez, and Lucille Roybal-Allard Seats at Risk for Dissolution

23rd April 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

In 2021, California will draw new state legislative and congressional districts based on official data from the 2020 census. The census will be taken on April 1, 2020, and final results are expected by March 31, 2021. Using those official figures, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission will propose district lines for the state legislature, congressional delegation, and the Board of Equalization.

A report from the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College says that LA’s San Gabriel Valley and Downtown/Gateway regions will suffer losses after the census while the Southern areas and the Bay area will gain seats.

Those seats most at risk are for dissolution are Rep. Judy Chu’s (D-Pasadena) 27th Congressional District; Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-El Monte) Congressional District; Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Lakewood) 38th Congressional District and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Downey) 40th Congressional District.

The report stated, “All four of those districts are represented by Latino or Asian-American Members of Congress. Traditionally in California, seats held by Latino, African-American, or Asian- American representatives were relatively protected by the Federal Voting Rights Act, with their districts pushing east or west to pick up the population needed — at the expense, in the past, of the Republican-held seats on the edges of Los Angeles County. But the 2018 Democratic wave essentially swept Republicans out of the County and Orange County is entirely represented by Democrats. Unless Republicans pick up a seat in the area in the 2020 election, California’s lost seat is likely to be a Democratic one.”

The report finished, “the 2021 redistricting will reorder California’s legislative and congressional districts to reflect population shifts from 2010 to 2020. Southern California and San Francisco Bay Area will likely gain representation, while the San Gabriel and Downtown/ Gateway regions of LA County will likely lose representation.”

