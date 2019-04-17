Mayor pro tem Naresh Solanki Appointed Cerritos Mayor, Councilman Frank Yokoyama as Vice-Mayor

19th April 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

A packed council chamber witnessed Mayor pro tem Naresh Solanki’s appointment as Mayor at tonight’s annual Cerritos City Council Mayoral transition.

Outgoing Mayor Mark Pulido gave an eloquent speech thanking all Cerritos officials and employees, even breaking down when he thanked Cerritos residents.

A moment of unexpected levity occurred when an alarm bell chimed in the chambers just before Pulido was finishing his thank you speech.

Pulido then handed off the meeting to City Clerk Vida Barone, who opened nominations for Mayor.

Councilman Jim Edwards quickly nominated Solanki, with Councilman Frank Yokoyama seconding the nomination.

Pulido called for a vote of acclamation and Solanki was appointed Mayor; in parliamentary procedure, acclamation is a form of unanimous consent.

Solanki took the Mayor’s chair and yielded once again to Barone who, in a moment of suspense, called the city’s vice chair open.

Solanki quickly nominated Edwards while Pulido nominated Councilman Yokoyama; unlike the Mayor position who simply needs a seond by another council-member, the vice mayor is voted upon by all council-members.

Barone called the vote Pulido, Yokoyama, and Hu voted no to nominate Edwards.

The three then appointed Yokoyama Vice Mayor with Edwards and Solanki, who’s appointment to Mayor was supported by Yokoyama, voting no.

