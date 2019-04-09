TRAFFIC ALERT FOR COACHELLA AND STAGECOACH EVENTS

RIVERSIDE– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is alerting motorists that this weekend kicks off the first two weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival followed by the Stagecoach Festival. The Coachella event begins on Friday, April 12 to Sunday April 14 and again on Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21. The Stagecoach event begins on Friday, April 26 and ends on Sunday, April 28.

Motorists who plan to use I-10 between Beaumont and Indio or State Route 60 from Moreno Valley to Beaumont during these events will experience traffic delays during peak travel times. The peak travel day for eastbound traffic is Fridays before the event. The peak travel day for westbound traffic is Sundays. Avoid delays by leaving early mornings on those peak travel days or wait to travel the day after the peak travel day.

Caltrans is advising motorists who plan to travel to the events from I-15 in Temecula to use I-15 north to I-215 north and travel east on either SR 60 or I-10. Due to the long-term closures of SR’s 74 and 243 for storm damage repairs, there will be traffic delays if you travel from I-15 to SR 79, to SR 371, to SR 74 toward the desert region.

Please check travel conditions before you leave. Follow Caltrans on Twitter and Facebook @caltrans8 for traffic information and use the Caltrans Quickmap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/for traffic conditions and CHP incidents.

Remember – designate a sober driver , have a full tank of gas, water, charged cell phone and plenty of patience. Wind conditions may exist in the desert region this week so watch for high profile vehicles and pull over if conditions warrant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments