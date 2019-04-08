_________________________________________ _________________________________________ ________________________________________

NYT: Actress Felicity Huffman, former coach and 12 other parents plead guilty in college cheating scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents and a former tennis coach charged in the country’s largest college admissions cheating scandal agreed Monday to plead guilty, prosecutors said.

Huffman, who played Lynette Scavo on the ABC series “Desperate Housewives,” was accused of paying $15,000 to get her oldest daughter accepted into college.

Jas
Guest
Jas

The other parents indicted Tuesday included Gamal Abdelaziz, 62, also known as “Gamal Aziz,” of Las Vegas; Diane Blake, 55, and her husband Todd Blake, 53, both of Ross, Calif.; I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 64, of Newport Beach; Elizabeth Henriquez and her husband Manuel Henriquez, both 56 of Atherton, Calif.; Douglas Hodge, 61, of Laguna Beach, Calif.; Michelle Janavs, 48, of Newport Coast, Calif.; Elisabeth Kimmel, 54, of Las Vegas; William McGlashan, Jr., 55, of Mill Valley, Calif.; Marci Palatella, 63, of Hillsborough, Calif.; John Wilson, 59, of Lynnfield, Mass.; Homayoun Zadeh, 57, of Calabasas, Calif.; and Robert Zangrillo, 52, of… Read more »

6 hours ago
Jas
Guest
Jas

Sneaky feeling, that many parents or corporations or businesses, are not going to be donating to college campuses anymore. The days of creating blind trusts, having buildings named after donors, donations, sponsorships, is out the door, too many Parents are very upset over the Leaky mouth at the campuses. Just look at the enormous amount of holdings campuses have in order to preserve immigrants jobs and education on to their campuses. Jail time is not the way to handle this, fines and poss. house arrest, but jail time will only turn out to be another Marta Stewart Witch hunt on… Read more »

1 day ago