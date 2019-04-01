BREAKING: Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will seek re-election in 2020

Chair of the Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn.

Staff Report

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has exclusively learned that Los Angeles County 4th District and Chair of the Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn will seek reelection in 2020.

Hahn told HMG-LCCN publisher Brian Hews during a wide ranging interview this morning.

“This is much more fulfilling than my Congressional position, Washington was, and still is, in gridlock. I can get things done here and I’ve accomplished a lot, but I want to accomplish much more.”

Supervisor Hahn’s father, Kenneth Hahn, served as a Los Angeles County Supervisor for four decades. “My father had a long history of accomplishments for the people he represented and left a wonderful legacy, this is a legacy I have fought hard to continue throughout my career.”

The county’s 4th District includes the cities of Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, Long Beach, Marina del Rey, Torrance, and San Pedro, among other communities.

The election is set for March 2020, with a potential runoff in November 2020.

