Bishop Kevin Vann Dedicates and Blesses Statue of the Venerable Nano Nagle at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Cypress
From (l-r) Deacon Bruce Sago, Bishop Vann, and Fr. Binh Nguyen, Parish Administrator. Photos by Monica Kovach.
Monday March 18, 2019
By Rosemary Lewallen
Bishop Kevin Vann dedicated and blessed a statue of the Venerable Nano Nagle on St. Patrick’s Day at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Cypress. Nano Nagle founded the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Ireland and was a pioneer in Catholic education. She was born in 1718 in Cork, Ireland and died on April 26, 1784. Nano Nagle was declared venerable on Oct. 31, 2013 by Pope Francis. The celebration also honored the loving service of the Presentation Sisters at St. Irenaeus.
The statue of the venerable Nano Nagle
