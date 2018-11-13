Radical Communist Organization, Led by El Rancho Unified Board Member Jose Lara, Proclaims Victory in ERUSD Elections

BY BRIAN HEWS

Tuesday November 13, 2018

In the wake of the El Rancho Unified School District scandal in January of this year, when ERUSD teacher Greg Salcido called all military personnel “dumbshits and lowest of the low,” HMG-LCCN exclusively reported later in June about a radical communist organization called Union del Barrio (UdB).

UdB was working in the shadows for over two years using Russia-type social media and intimidation tactics in an attempt to take over the beleaguered school district.

UdB was receiving assistance from ERUSD Board Member Jose Lara, whom UdB helped get elected; together they were working to create an atmosphere of fear and hatred inside the district.

At the time, Lara wanted to be the leader of UdB, even naming his Twitter account @JoseDelBarrio.

Throughout his tenure, Lara and the organization remained steadfast, recruiting radical left-wing teachers, indoctrinating high school teenagers, slamming other board members, and menacing moderate teachers and parents.

It was their goal to inject an anti-establishment sentiment on campus, advocating violence and espousing hatred for the police and the military.

One of Lara’s main weapons was, and still is, extremist Ron Gochez, who heads the Los Angeles chapter of UdB.

Lara and Gochez taught together at Santee High School in Los Angeles.

In the same mold as Greg Salcido, Gochez regularly refers to police officers as pigs and the military as a terrorist organization.

Gochez’ Facebook post calling police “pigs.”

Gochez’ Facebook post writing “non-violence never works.”

Social media posts can be found of Gochez advocating violence and openly advocating for the overthrow of the American government.

His hypocrisy is stunning, teaching UdB-influenced, anti-American studies in his classroom, while cashing in on a government paid $103,000 annual salary.

Transparent California website showing Gochez earning over $103,000 per year.

While at Santee, Lara and Gochez banned together to form the “Communist Center” next to Santee campus, recruiting and indoctrinate innocent teenagers; it was the start of their radical movement.

At the time, HMG-LCCN reported that Lara and Gochez were running the same Santee playbook at ERUSD, using Gochez and his intimidation tactics to advance the radical views of UdB.

Gochez’ Facebook post showing his affinity to communism and radical left wing leaders.

Now after the latest ERUSD Board election, UdB, Lara, and Gochez have inched closer to their goal of taking over the ERUSD Board; and they no longer hide it.

HMG-LCCN has obtained a Facebook post by Gochez expressing his elation that two UdB candidates, Jose Lara and Leanne M. Ibarra, won their races.

Sources are telling HMG-LCCN that Gabriel Orozco will join forces with Lara and Ibarra to form the board majority.

Gochez wrote, “Union del Barrio wins again!! I am so proud to announce that we were victorious in our race for the El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera. Union del Barrio ran two candidates in a field of six and we got 1st and 2nd place.”

Gochez went on to express his radical views, “Although voting on its own will never bring about a true revolution, we will continue to use electoral politics as just one of the many tools to fight this capitalist/racist system. Much props to Eric Carbajal for leading this campaign, to Jose del Barrio [Lara] for winning reelection and to Leanne Ibarra for winning her first run and to all of the volunteers who helped to win this campaign. We ran against a slate of Trumpsters who thought they were insulting us when they were calling a socialist and communist. LOL. We are red and proud of it. All power to the people. When we organize, we can win. #Uniondelbarrio.”

HMG-LCCN contacted one former local politician who flatly stated, “Ibarra is a Communist, just like Lara.”

“They Must be Stopped” – Should the Ethnic Studies Program be Canceled?

Over three years ago, the ERUSD, led by outgoing President Dr. Aurora Villon, established the first high school Ethnic Studies program in the United States.

It was groundbreaking and was chronicled across the nation, it was something Dr. Villon could be proud of.

Lara took credit for the program too.

But the UdB, Lara and Gochez turned the program from Ethnic Studies into a left-wing propaganda machine, using lies and intimidation, to advance their communist agenda.

They pushed out lies on social media, a common tactic that Facebook does nothing to stop, calling the program a fraud.

Lara, who worked with Dr. Villon to start the program, suddenly accused Dr. Villon and her allies of running a Trump-like studies program bashing Latinos; and gullible people started to believe the lies.

At one ERUSD special meeting, Gochez and his thugs showed up for public comment. Many there viewed the maneuver as pure intimidation.

They talked about “white hipsters” that moved in next door to Gochez in South Central L.A.

Another man stepped to the microphone and horrified everyone in the room saying, “it is now your obligation (Gochez) to La Raza and be the neighbor from hell. Throw your dog’s shit into the yard, piss in their mailbox, play loud ass Mexican music.”

Attendees of the meeting told HMG-CN that Lara clapped after the vitriolic speech.

“Lara is ruthless,” Dr. Villon told HMG-LCCN, “he will call anyone a fraud who gets in his way, and he will intimidate and threaten you.”

Indeed, Lara used a Trump phrase calling this paper “fake news” after the initial story ran in June.

“They hate this country,” said one ERUSD parent, “they have a right to their opinion, but they can’t hate the country. What is hurtful is they are indoctrinating students, it’s getting bad.”

Over the past school year the UdB indoctrinated students became more brazen.

The students posted communist flags and communist leaders’ images on campus walls. At one point, a Russian flag was draped over a building at El Rancho High School.

Russian flag draped over the El Rancho High School gym.

One parent told HMG-LCCN, “Lara is a bully, he wants to make a name for himself. These people hate America, the military, and the police and Lara is leading them, it has to be stopped.”

