2018 Election Results: ABC’s BB wins; Archuleta rolls, Hawaiian Gardens has three new candidates; Manalo out in Artesia, Chacon and Apodaca win handily

It was an interesting night for local politics, with 100% of the vote in the ABC Unified School District was finally able to pass a badly needed infrastructure bond,the first since the 1990’s. The bitter battle between mostly Cerritos residents who opposed the measure, and proponents of the bond got very dirty, with opponents once again outright lying on social media and in their campaign materials. One person established three fake facebook pages to battle the bond, and he does not own a house in Cerritos but his name rhymes with Duhsai.
ABC bond election results
|Yes
|11,569
|55.85%
|No
|9,145
|44.15%
In other election results, Hawaiian Gardens gained three new young candidates, and with the vitriolic “Pastor” Barry Bruce gone, the Council meetings should be less of a sexual harassment misogynistic affair.
Gone too is the Bruce crony, incumbent Marianna Rios.
Hawaiian Gardens Results
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jesse Alvarado (N)
|916
|22.37%
|Monica Rodriguez (N)
|890
|21.73%
|Luis Roa (N)
|841
|20.54%
|Mariana Rios (N)
|650
|15.87%
|James “Jimmy” Eldred (N)
|412
|10.06%
|Alba Bac (N)
|386
|9.43%
Speaking of Hawaiian Gardens, locally born and raised A. Veronica Sauceda won her Judge bench. Sauceda went to elementary and middle schools in HG and graduated from Artesia High.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|A. Verónica Sauceda (N)
|862,021
|57.51%
|Alfred A. Coletta (N)
|636,978
|42.49%
Long-time Councilman Victor Manalo was ousted in Artesia with newby Rene Trevino taking the second spot.
Can you say 4-1?
Trevino will likely be an outsider, to win his seat, he bashed the City (which has a huge budget surplus) and lied about the Sheriff’s station crime statistics (down 30% this year); and someone might file a complaint with the FPPC for Trevino coordinating with an independent expenditure committee.
Artesia results
|Ali S. Taj (N)
|1,338
|22.23%
|Rene J. Trevino (N)
|1,307
|21.72%
|Melissa Ramoso (N)
|1,206
|20.04%
|Victor Manalo (N)
|1,084
|18.01%
|Dennis Drulias (N)
|1,083
|18.00%
State Senate 32
Former Pico Rivera Mayor Bob Archuleta rolled over his opponent Rita Topalian in the heavily Democratic district, he will be taking the seat from former Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado.
Delgado spent millions to lose her Montebello seat only to sit in the Senate for three months and not do anything, kind of like Asm. Cristina Garcia, not very good planning on Delgado’s part.
State Senate 32 Results
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Bob J. Archuleta (D)
|109,628
|65.36%
|Rita Topalian (R)
|58,110
|34.64%
Central Basin Division 3
Long time Director/President Art Chacon beat his opponents by a 2-1 margin, overcoming deadbeat Leticia Vasquez’ endorsement of Servando “I did not money launder” Ornelas.
Ornelas raised $50,000, but $41,000 was a “personal loan,” Ornelas makes $85,000 in regular pay as a Probation Officer.
Deadbeat Vasquez has postponed the hearing to grant HMG-LCCN Publisher’s Brian Hews’ attorney’s fees three times since her humiliating loss in court in a frivolous defamation case filed by her and her attorney/husband Ron (one lawyer law firm) Wilson and their Crenshaw Crony Nana Gyamfi, who was suspended twice for two years and “significantly harming a client.”
Deadbeat Vasquez’ endorsement might have been the kiss of death for the young Ornelas, who apparently did not know Vasquez was recalled from Lynwood City Council in 2007 for misusing public funds and (wait for it) raising water rates.
Division 3 results
|Arturo Chacon (N)
|15,260
|49.07%
|Servando Ornelas (N)
|8,611
|27.69%
|Diana Santiago Bagne (N)
|7,230
|23.25%
Central Basin Division 5
Like Chacon, long-time Director/President Bob Apodaca rolled his opponents by a 2-1 margin, once again fighting off deadbeat Vasquez’ attempt to pack the board with young dumb directors.
Like Chacon, Apodaca will be able to vote on the wage garnishment of deadbeat Vasquez once Hews’ January hearing rolls around.
Division 5 results
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Bob O. Apodaca (N)
|22,496
|43.33%
|Alex Raul Morales (N)
|15,068
|29.03%
|L. Hilary Barba (N)
|7,571
|14.58%
|Max A. Ordonez (N)
|6,777
|13.05%
Winner of the Central Basin special election to fill Pedro “I am out of here” Acietuno’s seat was Martha E. Camacho-Rodriguez.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Martha E. Camacho-Rodriguez (N)
|12,754
|28.21%
|Priscilla Flores (N)
|11,881
|26.28%
|Robert “Bob” Tapia (N)
|11,838
|26.19%
|Jennifer Rodriguez (N)
|8,732
|19.32%
Montebello had three elections: Treasurer, City Council (three seats), and School Board. Rumor is Delgado and Deadbeat Vasquez will try and run a special election next year, and establish their headquarters in the Brad Perrin Hilton and play in Barajas’ band.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rafael Gutierrez (N)
|3,766
|41.26%
|David E. Matanga (N)
|2,744
|30.06%
|Joseph Sanchez (N)
|2,618
|28.68%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Salvador Melendez (N)
|2,800
|11.67%
|Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne (N)
|2,736
|11.40%
|Art Barajas (N)
|2,709
|11.29%
|Angie M. Jimenez (N)
|2,683
|11.18%
|Vivian Romero (N)
|2,583
|10.77%
|David Torres (N)
|2,411
|10.05%
|Ashod Mooradian (N)
|2,210
|9.21%
|Delia L. Lopez (N)
|2,078
|8.66%
|William M. “Bill” Molinari (N)
|1,944
|8.10%
|Rosemarie “Rosie” Vasquez (N)
|1,838
|7.66%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Marisol M. Uribe (N)
|8,213
|16.04%
|Jennifer Gutierrez (N)
|6,842
|13.36%
|Alejandro Ramirez (N)
|6,566
|12.82%
|Leonard Masamichi Narumi (N)
|6,051
|11.82%
|Cleve A. Pell (N)
|5,106
|9.97%
|Sonia Saucillo-Valencia (N)
|4,461
|8.71%
|Miki Moreno (N)
|4,039
|7.89%
|Art Chavez (N)
|3,974
|7.76%
|Michael William Lopez (N)
|2,384
|4.66%
|Francine Gardea (N)
|2,187
|4.27%
|Frank Thomas Morales (N)
|1,390
|2.71%
Norwalk-La Mirada had four seats open…
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ana M. Valencia (N)
|10,194
|20.53%
|Jude M. Cázares (N)
|8,831
|17.78%
|Darryl Rodney Adams (N)
|8,628
|17.37%
|Jorge A. Tirado (N)
|7,916
|15.94%
|Norma Amezcua (N)
|7,592
|15.29%
|Miguel Angel Rivera (N)
|6,504
|13.10%
Garcia Wins, 54,000 voters hold their nose
It will be happy times in the halls of the Assembly now that Garcia is back. (Alleged) Harassment, Keg-r-rators, sex in the office, everything is back to normal.
Bell Gardens
Bell Gardens (home of the Cristina Garcia gift of $430,000)…three seats were up.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Alejandra Cortez (N)
|2,078
|19.82%
|Marco Barcena (N)
|1,924
|18.35%
|Lisseth Flores (N)
|1,750
|16.69%
|Maria Pulido (N)
|1,683
|16.05%
|Jose J. Mendoza (N)
|1,658
|15.82%
|Andrew Leon (N)
|1,390
|13.26%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Blanca Lozoya (N)
|735
|14.32%
|Jack M. Guerrero (N)
|730
|14.22%
|Elizabeth Alcantar (N)
|696
|13.56%
|Maria Jimenez (N)
|677
|13.19%
|Elizabeth Rodriguez (N)
|585
|11.40%
|Christian Hernandez (N)
|557
|10.85%
|Baru A. Sanchez (N)
|481
|9.37%
|Itza Sandoval (N)
|387
|7.54%
|Cristian Markovich (N)
|285
|5.55%
In Downey one seat
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Claudia Frometa (N)
|2,715
|47.96%
|Carrie Uva (N)
|2,346
|41.44%
|Tony Hernandez-Ayala (N)
|600
|10.60%
In Maywood three seats…
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Heber A. Marquez (N)
|1,859
|24.75%
|Ricardo Lara (N)
|1,756
|23.38%
|Eduardo “Eddie” De La Riva (N)
|1,610
|21.44%
|Diana Ruiz (N)
|920
|12.25%
|Cesar Flores (N)
|687
|9.15%
|Joaquin Lanuza (N)
|679
|9.04%
Pico Rivera upset, Armenta out, good riddance to corruption….
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Gustavo V. Camacho (N)
|4,757
|25.78%
|Raul Elias (N)
|3,321
|18.00%
|David W. Armenta (N)
|2,763
|14.97%
|Christine Saavedra (N)
|2,711
|14.69%
|Erik Lutz (N)
|1,941
|10.52%
|André Eric Martinez (N)
|1,519
|8.23%
|Albert Lopez Ramos (N)
|1,441
|7.81%
El Rancho Unified had three seats up…
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jose Lara (N)
|6,343
|27.59%
|Leanne M. Ibarra (N)
|4,699
|20.44%
|Carolyn Castillo (N)
|4,158
|18.09%
|Adrian Michael McEachren (N)
|2,939
|12.78%
|Lorraine De La O (N)
|2,551
|11.10%
|Jacob A. Rodriguez (N)
|2,299
|10.00%
Both incumbent won their respective seats at WRD.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Willard H. Murray, Jr. (N)
|46,858
|50.72%
|Analilia Joya (N)
|19,906
|21.54%
|Jabari Jumaane (N)
|18,786
|20.33%
|Joshua L. Henry (N)
|6,843
|7.41%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Sergio Joseph Calderon (N)
|44,660
|55.56%
|Daniel Cortez (N)
|15,799
|19.65%
|Evelyn T. Serfozo (N)
|13,356
|16.62%
|Anthony Perry (N)
|6,569
|8.17%
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply