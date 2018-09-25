AUDIO: World Leaders Laugh at Trump’s Statement About His Administration’s Accomplishments

BY BRIAN HEWS
At a speech today, Trump was laughed at by the entire General Assembly when he stated, “In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than any other administration in the history of our country.”
Immediately after that statement laughing could be heard from the Assembly at which time Trump responded, “So true.”
The laughing became louder, Trump then responded, “didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”
The entire Assembly laughed like it was a big joke, thanks for making the U.S. a laughing-stock Mr. Trump.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply