A man, woman and juvenile were arrested and more than $3,000 in stolen goods and cash was recovered from a Cerritos home after detectives witnessed a “knock-knock” burglary, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday, Aug. 25.
During their interrogation, the suspects admitted to the burglary and implicated themselves in recent La Palma and Buena Park-area burglaries, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Those cases are under investigation.
Jaidyn Shaw, 19, and Cassidy Poston, 21, both of Los Angeles, were booked on suspicion of residential burglary and were being held on $50,000 bail. The 16-year-old juvenile was detained and released pending juvenile court proceedings.
Shaw has several previous arrests for burglary and has been convicted of burglary and possession of burglary tools; Poston had “multiple” felony arrests, including burglary, and has been convicted for theft, the news release said.
Both Shaw and Poston are documented gang members, according to authorities.
Glad the sheriff’s were able to NAB this Trio. Too bad the sheriff’s AND the La Palma PD were not much more proactive in patrolling the borders between the two counties. Two Union’s agency relationship, just continuously argue-argue-argue, for the past 5 decades. Enjoyed seeing Channel 5 News, airing this story, and spreading the word that these burglars were captured. Great picture for the sheriff’s in the city of Cerritos / Los Angeles County. Quick fix: Residents need to improve the looks of their houses, many of them have very little security such as said property, no security gates in… Read more »