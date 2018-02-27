Staff Report
HMG-CN was sent a video by a homeowner hoping to identify a woman who stole an amazon package from his home this past Sunday.
The video is below, anyone with information can call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department at 562-623-3500.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Woman Seen in Video Stealing Package From Doorstep in Artesia"
Alert your Neighborhood watch program;
Install a front door entry porch gate, so packages can be slid under the locked gate;
Install 1950’s Milk delivery door for parcels;
Install parcel vault at front door;
Install Ring Flood Cam w/ alert to your smart phone.
Some parcel deliveries can to picked up at local 711 stores and Targets.
www.loscerritosnews.net/2018/02/27/woman-seen-in-video-stealing-package-from-doorstep-in-artesia/