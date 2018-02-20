Man stabbed to death, woman injured in robbery on Lakewood/Cerritos border

A man was stabbed to death early this morning and a woman was injured during a robbery in Lakewood, authorities said.

The crime occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Violeta Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Bracks said. His name was withheld, pending family notification. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“The victims were walking eastbound on Del Amo Boulevard, on the south sidewalk, when a vehicle drove up to them,” a sheriff’s statement said.

“Three suspects exited the vehicle and assaulted the two victims,” the statement said. “During the robbery, personal items were stolen from the victims. After the robbery the three suspects entered the dark-colored sedan

and drove southbound on Violeta Avenue and out of view.”

No descriptions were released of the suspects. Witnesses with information are urged to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

