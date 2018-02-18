_______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

POLITICO: Cristina Garcia Forced Staffers to Play ‘Spin the Bottle,’ Had a Kegerator in Her Office

SAN FRANCISCO — New misconduct allegations have been leveled against California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia — the high-profile #MeToo movement activist under investigation herself for alleged sexual harassment — including a claim that Garcia urged staffers to play “spin the bottle” after a political fundraiser.

David John Kernick has filed a formal complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing claiming he was dismissed from his job in Garcia’s district office for questioning the propriety of asking staffers to play the game.

See story click here

2 Comments on "POLITICO: Cristina Garcia Forced Staffers to Play ‘Spin the Bottle,’ Had a Kegerator in Her Office"

BASTA Defector
Guest
BASTA Defector
How come no one’s talking about her years long affair with the married Mayor of Bell? As soon as this woman got some power she became a full-on ho! Talk about abusing her position and the clout it afforded her. This woman couldn’t get a guy in a million years and as soon as she became somebody, the legs went into the spread-eagle and locked position! In my opinion this is far worse than any guy flirting with the honey’s, this broad straight out demanded to be SERVICED! I mean look at her, would you do that voluntarily?
17 hours 45 minutes ago
Ginger+Johnson
Guest
Ginger+Johnson

Reminds me of Albert Robles of South Gate (recall 2003) when he had staffers walk over burning coals to prove their Manliness. Now I guess it is Womanliness? Govt. jobs depend on this hazing that goes on. Let it stop Now.

18 hours 10 minutes ago