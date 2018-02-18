POLITICO: Cristina Garcia Forced Staffers to Play ‘Spin the Bottle,’ Had a Kegerator in Her Office

SAN FRANCISCO — New misconduct allegations have been leveled against California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia — the high-profile #MeToo movement activist under investigation herself for alleged sexual harassment — including a claim that Garcia urged staffers to play “spin the bottle” after a political fundraiser.
David John Kernick has filed a formal complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing claiming he was dismissed from his job in Garcia’s district office for questioning the propriety of asking staffers to play the game.
Reminds me of Albert Robles of South Gate (recall 2003) when he had staffers walk over burning coals to prove their Manliness. Now I guess it is Womanliness? Govt. jobs depend on this hazing that goes on. Let it stop Now.