Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido Says All US Military Personnel Are ‘Dumbshits’

Pico Rivera Councilman and former Mayor Greg Salcido told his high school class that the US Military is full of “dumbshits”. Salcido does not salute the flag or participate in prayer during council meetings. From his twitter account.
By Brian Hews
In a stunning expletive-filled diatribe El Ranch High School teacher and Pico Rivera City Councilman Greg Salcido was caught on audio slamming all United States military personnel as “dumbshits” and “not talented” during a class lecture.
“We have night vision goggles and we can’t control these people wearing robes and chanklas” said Salcido to his class.
“It’s a lie our military is talented,” he said.
“Because we have a bunch of fricken dumbshits over there. They [the military] are not high-level bankers, they are not academics, they are not intellectuals….they are the lowest of the low, think about the people you know over there, stupid uncle Louis’, they are not talented people, they are dumbshits. The data is in, we don’t have a talented military, we have not been able to beat people with robes.”
“The data is in they are the lowest of the low, why we don’t win.”
“Why do we have stupid f***ing bombers fly over during events, that’s what we kill people with and we cheer them on?”
As the class listened in horror Salcido continued, “we could not beat the Vietnamese…. they are people this fucking big THROWING RICE at us, we could not beat people since World War II, it’s a lie that a military is bitchen.”
“So if you join the military you have no other options, so your parents want you off their ass, your grandparents want you off their ass for four or six years, and they want the neighbors to think you did well.”
Are you aware that they have a GPA of zero point zero?
Salcido then blasted military recruiters saying, “I don’t know why they let recruiters come here they lie to you, we don’t let pimps come to the school, why let them say anybody want to be a whore?”
“The recruiters lie to you, if you are interested in college why would you ever consider the military?”
“They pay for college, bullshit, they give you all this bullshit to see the world, you are not going to college.”
Salcido then went on a rant about the 9/11 bombings comparing joining the Army (video 3), “you remember seeing people jumping out of the trade center, why did they do that? Burn or jump? Do you want to eat dog shit or cat shit? They would rather jump.
Using several expletives, Salcido used 9/11 as an option that it would be better to jump than join the military.
Sources have told HMG-CN that Salcido was in New York this weekend and was set to meet the Army Corps of Engineers. The Army cancelled the meeting and Salcido “is on his way back to California.”
@cerritosnews
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido Says All US Military Personnel Are ‘Dumbshits’"
Justin let the adults talk. Someone who just had his first kiss in 2014 needs to still grow up.
For a change, I have to agree with Salcido. Most of the kids who join the military are C+- level and no where else to go. That is what he is talking about; which is true. Same applies to law enforcement (I have seen so many dumb cops including in Pico). Who wants to get killed or injured if there are other avenues for living. Let’s be real.
You, sir, are an idiot. I am the proud mother of a US Marine, and he didn’t enlist because it was his plan B or couldn’t get in to college. He enlisted because he felt a calling to serve his country. His sacrifice allows you the freedom to voice your opinion just as it allows me to let you know how stupid and uninformed your viewpoint is.
So i joined the military with a C average in high school. After 12 years in, I learned professionalism, management, leadership, and communication skills. After I completed my Bachelors in Nursing, (with a 3.5 GPA), I couldn’t wait to go back into the military. Lets get real, although dwindling in number, plenty of people have no problem putting their life on the line for the greater good. Too bad people who think like you are becoming more prevalent.
HUH? There is this academy called West Point….another called Annapolis
According to FB posts this teacher has been in trouble before but apparently becasue he’s a City Councilman the school board is afraid to fire him. What a shame. This guy shows how big his balls are and the school board has none. That’s what’s wrong with this world.
OMG! Is this for real? I have never heard something so I vile, shocking and replulsive! This man is a traitor to his country. Freedom is NOT free you asshole!!!