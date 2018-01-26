_______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido Says All US Military Personnel Are ‘Dumbshits’


Pico Rivera Councilman and former Mayor Greg Salcido told his high school class that the US Military is full of “dumbshits”. Salcido does not salute the flag or participate in prayer during council meetings. From his twitter account.

 

By Brian Hews

In a stunning expletive-filled diatribe El Ranch High School teacher and Pico Rivera City Councilman Greg Salcido was caught on audio slamming all United States military personnel as  “dumbshits” and “not talented” during a class lecture.

“We have night vision goggles and we can’t control these people wearing robes and chanklas” said Salcido to his class.

“It’s a lie our military is talented,” he said.

“Because we have a bunch of fricken dumbshits over there. They [the military] are not high-level bankers, they are not academics, they are not intellectuals….they are the lowest of the low, think about the people you know over there, stupid uncle Louis’, they are not talented people, they are dumbshits. The data is in, we don’t have a talented military, we have not been able to beat people with robes.”

 



 

“The data is in they are the lowest of the low, why we don’t win.”

“Why do we have stupid f***ing bombers fly over during events, that’s what we kill people with and we cheer them on?”

As the class listened in horror Salcido continued, “we could not beat the Vietnamese…. they are people this fucking big THROWING RICE at us, we could not beat people since World War II, it’s a lie that a military is bitchen.”

“So if you join the military you have no other options, so your parents want you off their ass, your grandparents want you off their ass for four or six years, and they want the neighbors to think you did well.”

Are you aware that they have a GPA of zero point zero?

Salcido then blasted military recruiters saying, “I don’t know why they let recruiters come here they lie to you, we don’t let pimps come to the school, why let them say anybody want to be a whore?”

“The recruiters lie to you, if you are interested in college why would you ever consider the military?”

“They pay for college, bullshit, they give you all this bullshit to see the world, you are not going to college.”

Salcido then went on  a rant about the 9/11 bombings comparing joining the Army (video 3), “you remember seeing people jumping out of the trade center, why did they do that? Burn or jump? Do you want to eat dog shit or cat shit? They would rather jump.

Using several expletives, Salcido used 9/11 as an option that it would be better to jump than join the military.

Sources have told HMG-CN that Salcido was in New York this weekend and was set to meet the Army Corps of Engineers. The Army cancelled the meeting and Salcido “is on his way back to California.”

 

See video 1 click here

See video 2 click here.

See video 3 click here.

 

[email protected]

@cerritosnews

 

 

 

From Pico
Guest
From Pico
Kids are thick headed these days. To get thru to them you got to speak their language. What I see here is a teacher that is trying so hard to get through the skulls of the kids in his class, that the military doesn’t have to be your answer. Many people who have worked their way up the military ranks did not join the military dreaming of those ranks, they joined because it got them out of whatever situation they were in. Sure, once you are in there you become passionate about it, you live it, breathe it, and preach… Read more »
1 hour 57 minutes ago
Paul Sanchez
Guest
Paul Sanchez
Greg was my freshman football coach at El Rancho. He was and I’m sure is still a good guy and hopefully does more good for the community. He can have his opinion but not in this way, not in a class he holds captive while he speaks like this. I served 5 great years in the Army and I’m quite proud of it. I defend your right to your opinions Greg. Being a dumbshit I guess I can not comprehend your comments. I only worked on Satellite communications with a higher than top secret clearance with others as dumb as… Read more »
4 hours 8 minutes ago
Grown Up
Guest
Grown Up

Justin let the adults talk. Someone who just had his first kiss in 2014 needs to still grow up.

7 hours 36 minutes ago
Amanda Jimenez
Guest
Amanda Jimenez
Apparently Greg Salcido’s facebook post last night stated that he and his family were attending a show on Broadway in New York and while exiting he turned on his phone to discover a “storm”. Nice weekend getaway?? Now this is the same high school teacher that attended both games #1 & #7 of the World Series (with choice seats right behind home plate (both posted on facebook). Those seats ran $3,500 a pop and there was a smiling Salcido and his wife and kid. This is the same teacher who sits in seats just above floor-level at Laker games as… Read more »
8 hours 18 minutes ago
Randy
Guest
Randy

For a change, I have to agree with Salcido. Most of the kids who join the military are C+- level and no where else to go. That is what he is talking about; which is true. Same applies to law enforcement (I have seen so many dumb cops including in Pico). Who wants to get killed or injured if there are other avenues for living. Let’s be real.

9 hours 47 minutes ago
Lorraine Kamphaus
Guest
Lorraine Kamphaus

You, sir, are an idiot. I am the proud mother of a US Marine, and he didn’t enlist because it was his plan B or couldn’t get in to college. He enlisted because he felt a calling to serve his country. His sacrifice allows you the freedom to voice your opinion just as it allows me to let you know how stupid and uninformed your viewpoint is.

2 hours 10 minutes ago
Joe
Guest
Joe

So i joined the military with a C average in high school. After 12 years in, I learned professionalism, management, leadership, and communication skills. After I completed my Bachelors in Nursing, (with a 3.5 GPA), I couldn’t wait to go back into the military. Lets get real, although dwindling in number, plenty of people have no problem putting their life on the line for the greater good. Too bad people who think like you are becoming more prevalent.

4 hours 10 minutes ago
Brian L. Hews
Author
Brian L. Hews

HUH? There is this academy called West Point….another called Annapolis

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Lib Active Duty
Guest
Lib Active Duty
WOW. As a member of the U.S. Military (and still active duty since 1982), I could not be more offended by this person, who is supposed to be an adult model for our young people. Calling our dedicated military personnel ‘dumbsh*ts” and “lowest of the low.” If this is truly an actual recording of a high school teacher, he better be fired this time next week. and.. I am a “liberal.” this is NOT someone who is liberal, edgy, “telling it like it is,” thought-provoking, or espousing alternate views to which our high school student should be exposed. He should… Read more »
10 hours 38 minutes ago
#Stand Up
Guest
#Stand Up

According to FB posts this teacher has been in trouble before but apparently becasue he’s a City Councilman the school board is afraid to fire him. What a shame. This guy shows how big his balls are and the school board has none. That’s what’s wrong with this world.

17 hours 4 minutes ago
True American
Guest
True American
I’ve heard the three FaceBook posts and I applaud the young man who recorded them. I am praying the El Rancho School Board protects this person from Salcido as he is obviously crazy and a danger to this student and others. As I may appreciate free speech, I don’t appreciate this form of unpatriotic dribble being spewed in our classrooms. Is this considered acceptable in that community? Kids are already blasted with nutty opinions and screwy points of views from movies, online and from our loose-cannon President, the last thing they need to deal with is a lousy high school… Read more »
17 hours 35 minutes ago
Common Sense Dude
Guest
Common Sense Dude

OMG! Is this for real? I have never heard something so I vile, shocking and replulsive! This man is a traitor to his country. Freedom is NOT free you asshole!!!

17 hours 53 minutes ago