EXCLUSIVE: VIDEO SHOWS CENTRAL BASIN DIRECTOR LETICIA VASQUEZ LIVES OUTSIDE DISTRICT

Editor’s Note: Video is at end of story.

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has received a surveillance video providing strong evidence that Central Basin Municipal Water Director Leticia Vasquez has not been residing in the house she claims to live at within her district, instead residing at the home of her husband, attorney Ron Wilson, on Northland Drive in Los Angeles.

And HMG-CN has confirmed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Integrity spokeperson Greg Risling that investigators have been “reviewing” the video evidence since May 2017.

As the Los Angeles Times reported in an article during the prosecution of Richard Alarcon, “California law requires that candidates live in the districts they seek to represent. The election code defines residence for voting purposes as a ‘domicile,’ a home where one intends to remain.”

One year prior to this latest revelation and surveillance video, while researching a similar Vasquez residency question, HMG-CN used Google Maps to obtain a picture of Wilson’s home on Northland Drive.

The Google map showed a picture of Vasquez’ black Mercedes and the current car she drives, a Toyota 4-Runner, in front of Wilson’s house.

According to the narrative submitted by Investigator Vai (“Vai”) and obtained by HMG-CN, the video surveillance and subsequent narrative was completed by Maverick Investigation Agency based out of Fullerton, Ca., and took place over three weeks from February 27 to March 16, 2017. See narrative click here.

The narrative sets forth that the agency methodically observed Vasquez over the three-week period making certain that every day of the week was covered.

Vai began the surveillance on Feb. 27, observing the Toyota 4-Runner that Vasquez drives parked in the Central Basin Water District parking lot.

On Tuesday Feb. 28, Vai drove to the house that Vasquez claims to live at, located at 3817 Walnut in Lynwood, and observed a white BMW, license plate ending in 719, in the driveway; the BMW would be seen in every instance Vai observed the house.

Vai wrote, “a plate check revealed the BMW was not registered to Vasquez but to a Karina G. Lara.”

Vai did not observe Vasquez’ car, subsequently driving drove to Ron Wilson’s house, located at 3622 Northland Dr., arriving at 4:54 a.m. and found the same Toyota 4-Runner he observed in the Central Basin parking lot.

Vai also observed Ron Wilson’s coming out of the house throwing away trash bags.

According to the report, as documented in the video, it was the first in a number of days over the 21-day period that Vai would find the Vasquez 4-Runner parked in front of Wilson’s house.

Three days later on Friday March 3, Vai once again drove to the Lynwood house that Vasquez claims to live at and observed the same white BMW, license plate ending in 719, in the driveway.

Vai proceeded to Wilson’s house where he once again found Vasquez’ 4-Runner early in the morning.

At 8:59 a.m., Vai filmed a Mercedes leaving the house, license ending in 557, later confirming the car was registered to Ronald Nolan Wilson.

Ten minutes later, at 9:08 a.m., Vai observed Vasquez leaving Wilson’s house and climbing into the 4-Runner.

Three days later, on Monday March 6, Vai arrived at Wilson’s house at 4:02 a.m. and once again found Vasquez’ 4-Runner.

Three hours later, at 7:03 a.m., Vai filmed Vasquez leaving Wilson’s house and driving away.

On Wednesday March 8 and Thursday March 9, Vai arrived at Wilson’s house in the early morning hours and once again found Vasquez’ 4-Runner parked in front of the house.

Then, one week later on Thursday March 16, Vai arrived in the early morning hours and observed Wilson reading a newspaper.

Later in the morning Wilson spotted investigator Vai observing him and called out to Vasquez, who was in the house.

Vasquez is clearly seen coming out of the house to look at what Wilson was pointing out, after about 20 seconds Vasquez walked back into the house.

Emails asking for comment, with a link to the video, were sent to Central Basin’s Joseph Legaspi and to Vasquez’ attorney, Nana Gyamfi.

As of the time of publication, HMG-CN received an e-mail titled “cease and desist” from Vazquez setting forth that: “This article is in retaliation for the recent interview I agreed to with the LA weekly [sic] Newspaper which was published online today.”

Vasquez also demanded that HMG-CN “respond to [her] numerous retraction letters,” claiming that HMG-CN’s coverage represents a “pattern of harassment and intimidation by intentionally printing false and defamatory articles.”

Vasquez reminded HMG-CN that she is “currently in litigation with [HMC-CN] over your pattern and practice of printing false stories. You are only interested in printing false stories intended to malign and damage my standing in the community. You and your newspaper will be held accountable for the numerous malicious and defaming news articles you have and continue to print.”

Vasquez’s did not set forth any specific information denying the contents of the video.

Vazquez has a pending lawsuit against HMG-CN alleging defamation as the result of a prior article reporting on a tip from two members of the Central Basin Municipal Water District Board of Directors in which the content of the tip was not denied in a call by HMG-CN to Central Basin Municipal Water District General Manager Kevin Hunt.

See video below, turn on subtitles by clicking on the “CC” box on bottom right.

