NEW PUBLIC ART IN DOWNEY AT FIRESTONE & PARAMOUNT

New public art will be installed at the intersection of Firestone and Paramount boulevards.

The Downey City Council approved the art that will be installed on a block wall on the southwest side of Firestone.

“The centerpiece of the public art element of the design is a specialty metal fabric which is etched to create the artistic motif,” assistant city manager John Oskoui wrote in a staff report. “The art piece would also incorporate LED light fittings, resulting in a lighting effect which provides for a stunning night time experience.

“The art motif also provides pleasant visuals during the daytime,” Oskoui added.

Drought tolerant landscaping will frame the art, and there will also be a garden between the block wall and sidewalk.

Total cost of the art piece and garden is estimated at $170,000; of that total, $70,000 will be paid from Downey’s Art in Public Places Fund.

