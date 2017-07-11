NEW PUBLIC ART IN DOWNEY AT FIRESTONE & PARAMOUNT

- Home
New public art will be installed at the intersection of Firestone and Paramount boulevards.
The Downey City Council approved the art that will be installed on a block wall on the southwest side of Firestone.
“The centerpiece of the public art element of the design is a specialty metal fabric which is etched to create the artistic motif,” assistant city manager John Oskoui wrote in a staff report. “The art piece would also incorporate LED light fittings, resulting in a lighting effect which provides for a stunning night time experience.
“The art motif also provides pleasant visuals during the daytime,” Oskoui added.
Drought tolerant landscaping will frame the art, and there will also be a garden between the block wall and sidewalk.
Total cost of the art piece and garden is estimated at $170,000; of that total, $70,000 will be paid from Downey’s Art in Public Places Fund.
Downey
July 11, 2017 at 11:19 pm
Back in the 70’s, this was one of several used car lots for former Paramount Chevrolet Dealership and across the street from Port Mar restaurant, which featured steaks and lobster dining. Both bus. since have retired and closed.