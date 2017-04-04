Bicycle Casino Served With Federal Search Warrant

- Home
- Calendar
- City News
- Crime
- eNewspapers
- High School Sports
- Local Deals
- Obituaries
From several media outlets:
Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the raid, but would not comment further on the investigation.
Other agencies were also present to conduct the raid, including members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, which includes HSI, the IRS, the California Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, officials said to CBSLA.
Federal authorities raided the Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
The raid was executed at the casino, 888 Bicycle Casino Drive, by members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, a group that includes ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations; IRS Criminal Investigation; the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Gambling Control; and the U.S. Attorney’s office, she said.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Mother's Milk
April 4, 2017 at 9:56 am
Sounds like Asian Money Laundering to me? These guys have long spoon-fed the likes of Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and Senator Ricardo Lara for protection. Wonder if the casino finally said enough is enough so the tables turned on them?? I believe these guys also dumped a ton of chips into Central Basin’s Pedro Acuituno’s campaign as well??