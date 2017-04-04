Bicycle Casino Served With Federal Search Warrant

From several media outlets:

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the raid, but would not comment further on the investigation.

Other agencies were also present to conduct the raid, including members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, which includes HSI, the IRS, the California Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, officials said to CBSLA.

Federal authorities raided the Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

Virginia Kice, spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, said in a statement authorities could not comment on “the scope or nature of the investigation.”

The raid was executed at the casino, 888 Bicycle Casino Drive, by members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, a group that includes ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations; IRS Criminal Investigation; the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Gambling Control; and the U.S. Attorney’s office, she said.

