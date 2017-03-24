Cerritos College Trustee John Paul Drayer Resigns Position

NORWALK, Calif. – March 24, 2017 – The Cerritos Community College District announced today that Board of Trustees member John Paul Drayer will retire from the Board as of April 19, 2017 after four years of service. He is also retiring from Los Angeles Unified School District where he currently teaches on April 11. Drayer has been an educator for 30 years.

Drayer was elected to the Cerritos College Board of Trustees in November 2012 to serve the remainder of an unexpired term vacated by the late Bob Epple. He was reelected in November 2014. Drayer represents Trustee Area 3, which includes portions of the cities of Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, and South Gate.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with family, friends, and to traveling to Hawaii, New Zealand and parts of the Southern Hemisphere that I haven’t seen. I want to explore and study new things,” said Drayer. “I will be taking care of our family businesses and closing probate so that my family and I can finish the grieving process over the loss of my father,” he continued.

Drayer graduated from Cerritos College in 1984 with an A.A. degree in Political Science and Business. He later transferred to California State University, Long Beach and earned a B.A. and teaching credentials. Drayer received his M.A. in Education Counseling and counseling credentials from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

“For his four years of service to the Board of Trustees, we want to thank Trustee Drayer for his contributions and leadership to the District and wish him well in his retirement,” said Dr. Jose Fierro, president/superintendent.

Drayer’s term ends in November 2018. Information regarding the vacant board seat will be announced soon. For questions, please contact the Cerritos College president’s office by phone at (562) 860-2451 extension 2204 or visit www.cerritos.edu.

