Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event in La Palma

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches opened at 30 Centerpointe Drive, La Palma. From (l-r) La Palma City Council member Peter Kim La Palma City Council member Marshall Goodman General Manager Bryce Batton Store Owner Jesse Raynes Area manager Sharon Schifino-Gray La Palma Mayor Michele Steggell La Palma City Council member Gerard Goedhart

One Response to Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event in La Palma

  1. French dip bun Reply

    March 1, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Here is a list of restaurants from past in our region, know many are before most residents times, but maybe LP CC can bring some back:.

    94th Air Squadron
    Admirable Risky
    Alpine Village German Restaurant
    Ambrosia.
    Ancient Marine
    Anderson Split Pea
    Arnold’s buttery,
    Arnold’s farmhouse,
    Bennihannas;
    Big Yellow House
    BOBBY MCGEES RESTAURANT
    Brown Derby,
    Carousel Restaurant,
    Casa Grande Mexican restaurant
    Cannery
    Charlie Brown
    Chris and Pitts
    CHRISTIANS HUT
    Claim Jumper
    Clifton’s Cafeteria
    Clock
    Cookery
    Copper Penny Restaurant
    Cracked Barrel
    Del Rae
    Demitrees,
    Egg Omelette
    El Paso Cantina
    Five Crowns
    Five Five Five
    Foxfire
    Francois’
    French Chalet
    Granada’s
    Grand Prix restaurant,
    Hamburger Hamlet,
    Hooters,
    Hungry Tiger
    Hunnies
    I-Hop
    Ivy
    Jacks
    Jolly Roger
    Jump n Jack
    Kenos
    Kings Hawaiian
    Kings Imperial
    Knowlwoods
    Lafayette
    La Opera
    Latitude 20
    Lawrys
    Lobster House
    Marmac’s
    Marie Calendars driveup sidewalk cafe.
    Memory house,
    Mens Club
    Mortons
    O’Garrity’s
    Old Brussels
    Original Pancake House.
    Pantry House
    Parosel
    Pepys
    Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse.
    Pizzaria
    Po Folks
    Port Mar,
    Portos
    Pot Pie factory
    Prego
    Proud Bird
    Proud Parrot
    Quiet Cannon
    Red Onion,
    Regency restaurant,
    Reuben’s Plankhouse
    Rum Runners,
    Saddleback
    Salvatori’s
    Sambo
    Sambi
    Sams Seafood
    Silver Saddle,
    Sir Georges.
    Sizzler;
    Soup Plantation
    Spaghetti Factory
    Sunnies
    Swedish Corner
    Tasty Freeze
    The Red Onion restaurant,
    The Revere House
    Two Guys from Italy
    Van De Kamps
    Velvet Horn
    Velvet Turtle
    Villa Sweden
    Vinces
    White horse
    White House
    Wonderbowl
    Zov’s

