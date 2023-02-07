Hunting Beach Council to Consider Removing LGBTQ+ Pride Flag From City Hall

February 7, 2023



Newly elected Huntington Beach “Councilor” Pat Burns has placed an item on tonight’s council meeting agenda calling for the LGBTQ+ Pride flag’s removal from city property. Since 2021, Huntington Beach has raised the Pride Flag in celebration of Harvey Milk Day and LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The move comes as a growing number of Orange County cities have taken steps to annually display the flag in support of LGBTQ+ residents and families.

The proposed removal of the flag has sparked a heated debate in Huntington Beach.

Burns suggested the city draft an ordinance specifying only standards representing the United States, state of California, Orange County and city of Huntington Beach, along with the POW/MIA flag, be raised on city property.

Just this year the City Council of Artesia, Ca. voted to fly the flag during Pride Month.

Senator Dave Min made a statement to the Huntington Beach City Council today concerning the proposed removal of the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag from City property.

“The Pride Flag is such an important symbol of inclusion and diversity, and of celebrating our lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender friends and neighbors. At a time when hate and discrimination against the LGBTQ community—and other marginalized groups—is at alarming levels, including in Surf City, it is more important than ever that our elected leaders make clear that all are welcome and cherished.

Voting to end the flying of the Pride Flag during Pride Month would send the wrong message—a message of intolerance and division—to the many residents of Huntington Beach, and to the millions of tourists who come to Surf City each year. I urge the City of Huntington Beach to rise to this occasion and boldly affirm its commitment to equality and diversity, where everyone feels safe, appreciated, and valued.”

The City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at Huntington Beach City Hall Council Chambers, 2000 Main St. #5.