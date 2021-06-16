Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

First Time: Pride Flag Flies Over Artesia City Hall

pride, progress flag

The city of Artesia has officially raised the Progress Flag in honor of LGBT+ Pride Month today. This is the first time in Artesia’s history that the Progress or Pride flag has flown in the city. 

