GANG WAR? Man Shot and Killed in Hawaiian Gardens

November 1, 2022

A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday yesterday evening.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, very near HG City Hall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

No suspect description was immediately available. HMG-CN was first to report in early Oct of an apparent gang war in HG. Gang War in Hawaiian Gardens, L.A.C. Sheriff Tell Officials ‘We Are Short-Staffed’

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to called the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...