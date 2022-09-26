Hate in Cerritos: Cerritos Commissioner Attended Event Hosted by Hate Crime Perpetrator

James Mai (left) and his racist hate post on Instagram was the major sponsor of the event, as was Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo (right). All major sponsors bailed out of the event when Mai was exposed wit the exception of newly-elected Councilwoman Lynda Johnson’s Commissioner Daisy Mina Lagasca, who attended the event. Source: Orangejuiceblog.com

By Brian Hews

September 25, 2022 ~ Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo and Councilwoman Lynda Johnson recently endured a self-induced public excoriation when both of them sponsored an event in Cerritos with James Mai, a vindictive hate crime perpetrator who smeared cow’s blood and left a cow’s head at the door of an Indian restaurant after an alleged overcharging incident.

___________________

___________________

Vo, a Torrance Police Officer, sponsored the event as the “Mayor of Cerritos and the Cerritos City Council,” while Johnson’s convinced her boss, embattled LAC Sheriff Alex Villanueva, to be a sponsor.

Hews Media Group discovered who Mai was and exposed his hate crime; one day later, two major sponsors dropped out.

But it took six days after the HMG article, and two days before today’s event, for Mayor Vo and Johnson’s boss to pull the sponsorship.

___________________

___________________

Councilwoman Johnson probably thought the controversy was behind her but for the actions of her appointed commissioner, Daisy Mina Lagasca.

Lagasca, a Cerritos resident, is Johnson’s representative on the Let Freedom Ring Committee that oversees the annual Let Freedom Ring celebration. At the event Vo and Johnson, with the other Republican members of the City Council and a faction of the LFR Committee, pulled a vindictive and divisive political move at the normally bi-partisan event that angered many residents.

___________________

___________________

And that seems to be Legasca’s modus operandi, a characteristic that will have many calling for her removal from the LFR Committee.

HMG has obtained a disturbing Facebook post by Lagasca that will draw comparisons to Mai’s cow’s blood post.

This past Friday, HMG-CN was sent the post where Lagasca wrote, “#donotbea2fub.” Below that, Legasca spelled the hate hashtag out, “Two-Faced Ungrateful Bitch Sunshine9240.”

_____________________

_____________________

A check on the Facebook page showed the hashtag post remained up, but another equally troubling post was below that.

Saturday, Lagasca posted a selfie of her with hatemonger James Mai at the event in Cerritos, Lagasca casually hanging out in public with a known hate-crime perpetrator and then proudly posting it on social media.

_____________________

Legasca with Mai (center) writing, “Thank you James Mai for leading us and for your sacrifices.”

_____________________

Additional pictures show Legasca with organizer Jane Yim and Cerritos resident Sam Desai; Desai is running for ABC School Board.

Yim and Desai viciously attacked HMG-CN on social media when this paper favored giving Bellflower students free Cerritos library cards, as did four of the Cerritos City Councilmembers at the time. Many of Yim and Desai’s followers sent threatening emails to HMG-CN staff after their post.

_____________________

From (l-r) Sam Desai, Jane Yim and Legasca at the event.

_____________________

_____________________

Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama told HMG-CN, “Once again, I am outraged and deeply saddened whenever racism and racists are discovered or revealed in our city of Cerritos. The prevalence and tolerance of hateful and racist people threaten peace and safety in our city. I denounce these hateful and racist people as well as their hateful racist acts and speech that strike fear into the hearts of our own diverse communities. I urge my fellow leaders and residents to stand together with me against racism and racists.”

Texts into Councilwoman Johnson for comment went unreturned.