Cerritos Mayor Vo, L.A.C. Sheriff’s Finally Pull Out of Cerritos Unite For Progress Event

New informational flyer shows Cerritos Mayor Vo and LAC Sheriff Villanueva sponsorship logos and sponsorship have been pulled. Below is the original flyer. The reversal by Vo and the Sheriff resulted from a series of HMG-CN articles.

By Brian Hews

September 22, 2022~Last week, Hews Media Group Community News reported on an anti-hate event occurring at Don Knabe Park in Cerritos Sept. 24; one of the major sponsors was Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Other sponsors included Torrance Police Officer and Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo-with a logo that included the City of Cerritos- the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s, and Alex Villanueva, with whom Cerritos Councilwoman Lynda Johnson is employed.

In addition, the Founder of AAPI United, James Mai, was also a major sponsor of the anti-hate event.

In an article by an Orange County blog, Mai was found to have Instagram posts showing him committing a hate crime against an Indian restaurant in May of this year, depicting Mai as a vengeful, hate-filled political operative capable of using his contacts and bogus social media accounts to threaten and intimidate detractors.

Supervisor Hahn was unaware of Mai’s background until she read the HMG-CN article; immediately thereafter, Hahn told the organizers to remove her as a sponsor.

After Supervisor Hahn pulled out of the event, the woman who posted Mai’s Instagram posts, going by the moniker LoveCameron, showed her true self as the same as Mai.

Posts on her Twitter account show her as a racist, election-denying, anti-vax, MAGA supporter who is proclaiming Supervisor Hahn had “sided with her” in pulling out of the event.

____________________

____________________

In a conversation, Supervisor Hahn made it very clear she is not siding with the woman; Hahn pulled her sponsorship because of the revelation of Mai’s hate crimes.

Despite knowing about Mai’s background due to the HMG-CN article Cerritos Mayor Vo and the LASD did not pull their sponsorships.

HMG-CN emailed Vo Tuesday asking if he was pulling his sponsorship without a response; it is nothing out of the ordinary; since he became Mayor, Vo has never answered emails from HMG-CN.

Later that Tuesday, another sponsor, L.A. vs Hate, emailed HMG-CN concerned about Mai. By Wednesday morning, representative Teresa Villa-McDowell had emailed a statement indicating the organization was pulling its sponsorship; HMG-CN immediately posted the statement on its website.

It took until late Wednesday night, nearly a week after learning about Mai’s hate crimes, for Cerritos Mayor Vo and the L.A. County Sheriff to pull their sponsorship.

It is another embarrassing setback for Vo, who did not take the mayor appointment two years ago, proclaiming he was “too inexperienced.”

Ditto for newly elected Councilwoman Lynda Johnson, who is employed by Sheriff Alex Villanueva and secured the sponsorship for the event; Johnson violated the Brown Act in her second meeting when she discussed the Cerritos Sheriff’s budget.