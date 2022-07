161 Republicans Vote Against Active Shooter Alert Act, Similar to Amber Alert System

July 14, 2022 ~ Against legislation that passed Wednesday calling for the creation of an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network, which would notify individuals when an active shooter is in their neighborhood? WTH?

It has been likened to the Amber Alert system.

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind was the only Democrat to vote against a bill on Wednesday that seeks to establish an active shooter communications network.

The bill, dubbed the Active Shooter Alert Act, cleared the House in a 260-169 vote, with Kind being the only Democrat to join with Republicans in objecting to the measure.

Forty-three Republicans bucked GOP leadership’s recommendation and voted for the measure. Two Democrats did not vote.

The Hill reached out to Kind for a statement on why he voted against the bill.

Kind was also one of two Democrats, along with Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), who voted against a bill to close a loophole in firearm background checks last year.

The bill requires that an official at the Department of Justice, selected by the attorney general, serve as national coordinator of the communications network. The official would be tasked with urging federal, state, tribal and local government agencies to implement a plan for responding to active shooter situations and preparing a report on the program’s effectiveness in areas where it is put into effect.

Here they are sorted by state….vote them out.