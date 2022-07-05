These are some of the teams who will meet in week 1 of the NFL

It is soon time for a new NFL season, which excites many across the world. All the teams and players are preparing for the upcoming season, in hopes of making it all the way to the Super Bowl. Sports fans are eagerly waiting for the season to start and to be able to watch and bet on all the matches.

The first match

The nfl week 1 starts on Friday, September 9th, when the Buffalo Bills meet the Los Angeles Rams. They have not met since September 26, 2020, and the Rams are also the defending champions of the 21/22 NFL season after they defeated the Bengals in the super bowl last February. This first match is set to be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which houses no less than 70,000 viewers. It will likely be a fun and grand opening to the upcoming season.

NFL Sunday

Two days after the first match, you will have to choose between a lot of matches to watch. 26 teams meet this day, some of which are:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texas

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bear

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

And these are only some of the matches. They will be played either at 07:00 PM or at 10:25 PM, Central European Summer Time. If you are planning to follow this year’s NFL season and bet on the matches, you should look up a complete overview of all the matches and where to watch, so that you can plan it all out.

Monday and Tuesday

The next two days are a bit less busy, as there is only one match each of the days. First, we have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are meeting the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium, and the next day the Denver Broncos will meet Seattle Seahawks in Lumen Fields.

We are very excited to finally be able to watch football again, and for this year’s NFL season to start. There are great expectations for the different teams, and we are ultimately most excited to see what two teams will reach the furthest and be the ones playing in the 2023 Super Bowl. And we hope the US will perform just as well in the soccer world cup, as they do in American football.