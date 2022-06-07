Registrar Refers Councilman Mendoza to District Attorney

By Brian Hews

Just two hours after Hews Media Group-Community News published a story about embattled Councilman Leonard Mendoza’s 500 square foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bath dwelling in Commerce showing ten voters registered and living at the tiny home, emailed complaints have caused the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office to refer Councilman Mendoza to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

“Thank you for your emails concerning this matter. We will be referring this to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation.”

Investigation will involve conspiracy to commit voter fraud and vote rigging in Commerce emails into Mendoza went unanswered.