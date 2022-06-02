Report: Police Looking to Arrest Compton’s Isaac Galvan for Murder

June 2, 2022~Sources have told HMG-CN that police are looking to arrest Galvan and charge him with murder.

David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested May 26 in Porter Ranch in connection with the death of Julio Cardoza following a fight a day earlier.

Blake Jr. worked as a “council liaison” to embattled former Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, according to pay and city records.

The shooting was at the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue in Downey. Blake was charged with murder and also faces an allegation of personal use of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Blake, who was in a nearby car, allegedly shot and killed Cardoza and drove away, the DA’s office said.