L.A. Times Endorses Judge Who is ‘Biased, Prejudges and Abused Her Authority’

Carol Elswick, Superior Judge Seat 156

May 30, 2022~The LA Times’ endorsements came out today, and one head-scratcher stuck out, Carol Elswick for Superior Court Judge.

It is basically their view of picking your poison, although one poison is far more toxic than the other.

Despite an independent state agency responsible for investigating complaints of judicial misconduct and disciplining judges findings that Judge Elswick “disregarded the fundamental rights of citizens, abused her authority, conveyed the appearance of bias and prejudgment, and violated the Code of Judicial Ethics,” the Times endorsed her over former Carson Mayor Albert Robles.

So the Times endorsed a Superior Court judge who-

Somewhere Sheriff Villanueva is laughing.

According to the Times, her opponent, Albert Robles, has one public “problem” that overrides Elswick’s penchant for misconduct; he was sued by then-D.A. Jackie “My Husband Has a Gun” Lacey for incompatible offices, simultaneously holding his office as Compton Mayor and another office as a Water Replenishment District Director; Robles lost the case and was removed.

The L.A. Times Editorial Board, in their endorsement, somehow equates what Robles did to Elswick’s misconduct in court.

Guess they are adhering to Trump’s white supremacist theory, “there are good people on both sides.”

According to the California Commission responsible for investigating complaints of judicial misconduct, “Judge Elswick engaged in numerous incidents of misconduct over a three-year period.”

As Superior Court judge she:

One through five. Elswick oversaw a case where she ruled a man or woman guilty, when she knew the person was innocent and subsequently sentenced the person to jail.

But all Judge Elswick had to do for the Times’ endorsement was take a handkerchief into the Times’ Ed. Board room, cry fake tears and acknowledge she was wrong.

The Editorial Board wrote, “Judge Elswick [has bent the knee and] has acknowledged that she was wrong and has apologized.”

Is that all it takes for the L.A. Times? Maybe Sheriff Villanueva should visit the LAT Ed. Board.

The Times then adds that “there have been no subsequent reports of misconduct on her part since 2016.”

Typical L.A. Times, they never pay attention to other print publications.

Just a few weeks ago the MetNews, a local newspaper that reports on Superior Court cases, reported, “Despite the 2018 [public] chastisement [by the California Commission of Judicial Performance], Judge Elswick reportedly persists in violating the Code of Judicial Ethics which requires judges to be patient, dignified, and courteous in conducting court proceedings. Elswick tends to be acerbic.”

Let’s recap:

A Superior Court judge that:

A Superior Court judge who

is not patient in conducting court proceedings, is not dignified in conducting court proceedings, is not courteous in conducting court proceedings, and is acerbic.

Definition of acerbic: sharply or bitingly critical, sarcastic, or ironic in temper, mood, or tone.

Sounds like a great choice L.A. Times.

Two prominent groups that know judges best and have observed Judge Elswick on the bench for almost 30-years, did not endorse her; the L.A. County Deputy D.A.’s and the L.A. County Public Defenders.

Robles, on the other hand, has garnered the endorsement of individuals from throughout the political spectrum and L.A. County

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva [probably why the Times did not endorse him], Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus Senator Steve Bradford, Legislative Moderate Caucus Chair Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Legislative Democratic Caucus Chair Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Manhattan Beach Councilmember Richard Montgomery, Hawthorne Mayor Alex Vargas, local elected Democratic leader, Carson Councilmember Jawane Hilton, the L.A. Progressives.

Let’s compare and contrast:

Judge Elswick:

Albert Robles:

Sued by Jackie Lacey for incompatible offices.