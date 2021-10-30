Sen. Archuleta First State Senator to ‘Flip the Coin’ at Downey-Warren Football Game

October 30, 2021

Senator Bob Archuleta took part in the ceremonial coin toss before the varsity game between rivals Downey High and Warren High in front of a sold-out crowd on Downey’s home field on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Senator Archuleta was the first state senator to flip the coin for this rival game. He was joined by Downey Mayor Claudia Frometa (3rd from right) Mayor Pro Tem Blanca Pacheco (far right) and Los Angeles Chargers Tight End Stephen Anderson (left). Referees used the senator’s 82nd Airborne coin. Warren defeated Downey 26-16 to remain undefeated.