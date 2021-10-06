Jason Aldene Blasts Calif. School Mandate While His State is Top Five in Covid Cases

Alden’s home state Tennesee has one of the worst vaccine rates and highest death rates in the country….

Jason Aldean is weighing in on California politics and the state’s governor’s announcement that the state will mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools.

Last Friday (Oct. 1), Governor Gavin Newsom declared that California will add a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines required for students to attend public schools — the new mandate will be phased in as a vaccine becomes available for children.

Per NBC News , the state of California currently requires vaccines for 10 other illnesses, including measles and mumps. Many states have similar mandates. On Instagram , Aldean expressed his opinion on whether the decision to get vaccinated should be left to parents.

“So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids,” he writes. “Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now?? You gotta be kidding me.”

Instagram/JasonAldean

The photo above is a screenshot of a SF Gate article, published on Friday afternoon. Aldean’s response came on Sunday (Oct. 3).

