RATES RATES   _______________________________________

Socialize

California Will Require All Schoolchildren to Get COVID Shot

Once the vaccine is approved for kids, California will require the vaccination for schoolchildren, a plan that will require all elementary through high school students to get the shot.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.