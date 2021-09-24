Area Resident Caught Stealing HMG-CN Papers Off Driveways

September 24, 2021, 4:50 pm

The woman pictured was stealing HMG-CN newspapers and throwing them away in Shadow Park. The addresses were on the 12000 block of Derbyshire. She was last seen leaving Shadow Park and walking toward South Street.

No matter your view of HMG-CN, it is petty theft and harmful to HMG-CN, its employees and advertisers. There is an ULTA insert inside this week, which damages company sales in their Cerritos Towne Center location = less taxes for Cerritos General Fund.

If you recognize the woman you can email anonymously to [email protected].

