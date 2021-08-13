Compton Councilman Galvan Charged with Election Rigging and Bribery

August 13, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Compton City Councilman Isacc Galvan was arrested this morning, charged with rigging votes to win the last election.

Galvan won by one vote over Andre Spicer.

According to reports, Galvan was one of six people arrested, charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery, according to a criminal complaint filed by the L.A. County DA.

Also involved was Reginald Streeter, Toni Sanae, Barry Reed, and Kimberly Chaouch, charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Streeter, Morris, Reed, and Chaouch do not live in the Council’s second district, but they cast votes in favor of Galvan.

Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascón said in a statement, “Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation. We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are fair.”

On November 2, 2020, Hews Media Group-Community News was the first to report Galvan was arrested by the FBI in a pot investigation into marijuana licensing in Baldwin Park.

The LA Times took credit the next day, Nov. 3, for the same story, without attribution to HMG-CN.

