VIDEO: Basilico’s Pasta e Vino Owner Goes Off the Rails on CNN Interview

July 29, 2021

On Tuesday, July 27, HMG-CN exclusively reported that Basilico’s owner Tony Roman took a PPP loan while bashing the US government during the pandemic.

The data came from the SBA website.

Yesterday the Long Beach Press-Telegram and the OC Register lifted the story and claimed it their own, with Director of Online Stories,Vanessa Franko, [email protected] saying “we got the data from Pro Publica.” No attribution.

Minutes later, HMG-CN confirmed that Pro Publica got their data from the SBA.

What happened to journalistic integrity?

Regards, Brian Hews, Publisher

Now listen to the interview where Cuomo called Roman an idiot, true.

