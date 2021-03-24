EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom Having an Affair With a High-Level Staffer

BY BRIAN HEWS • March 24, 2021

Hews Media Group- Cerritos News has learned from high-level sources that Gov. Gavin Newsom is having a romantic relationship with one of his close staffers.

With his recall heating up, this could be the last straw between voters and Newsom.

The sources are telling HMG-CN that many of Newsom’s other high-ranking staffers are aware of the relationship, and are ready to jump ship. Another said, “I have heard rumors!”

Newsom is currently married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom and they have four children.

Just six days ago, Newsom made wholesale changes to his communications staff ahead of the recall. Among other moves, Newsom expanded Deputy Chief of Staff Lindsey Cobia’s role to “help guide communications” as deputy chief of staff for strategy; all other positions were newly hired political operatives.

Newsom said he added staff because he heard the complaints from national media and reporters who have said the California governor has reduced his availability to reporters.

The demands came after Newsom was caught in November 2020 dining at the exclusive French Laundry with twelve friends, all without masks, with a hefty $300 per plate cost.

This isn’t the first affair for Newsom, in 2018, Ruby Rippey Gibney, Newsom’s appointment secretary when he was Mayor of San Francisco, revealed that she had an affair with Newsom.

The affair was exposed in 2007 and roiled San Francisco politics but was not mentioned during the 2018 race.

