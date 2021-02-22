Commerce Publishing House Provides Prevention Tools to Help Community Stay Well

Bridge Publications home offices located in Commerce.

STAFF REPORT • February 22, 2021

Now more than ever, prevention is vital, according to Bridge Publications, the Commerce-based all-digital in-house printing facility for author L. Ron Hubbard’s non-fiction works.

“This community is our home,” says Camila Gonzalez, Bridge’s Director of Public Relations. “That’s why we reach out to empower our neighbors with information on how to stay well.”

Bridge Publications visiting the Commerce Smart and Final.

Gonzalez is referring to a series of simple illustrated How to Stay Well booklets translated in 21 languages and published in Commerce by the Church of Scientology Dissemination and Distribution Center. In all, the Center printed and shipped more than 7 million copies for volunteer distribution to neighborhoods around the world.

Bridge staff visited shops, clinics, restaurants, manufacturing plants, police and fire stations in Commerce and East LA to provide thousands of these Stay Well booklets to employees and customers.

“The information was easy to understand and very relevant to the most vulnerable members of our community on how to stay safe during these difficult times,” said Commerce Councilman Hugo Argumedo, who brought copies of the booklets to local senior centers.

Bridge Publications visiting the Commerce Fire Station.

The assistant supervisor of Trident Care health laboratory noted the booklets are vital as she had run into many who don’t see the need to take preventative measures. “There are even nurses who didn’t understand how or when to isolate themselves or their patients,” she said.

“People are doing things that don’t help and make the current scene worse,” said Robert Taylor, Commerce Industrial Council Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “These booklets give them the knowledge of how to keep themselves and others safe.” To get the information out even further, Taylor emailed all Commerce Chamber members letting them know of Bridge’s offer to provide them free booklets.

Bridge Publications at Cortez Tire in Commerce.

Stay Well booklets, signage, and more than a dozen brief videos are available to read, watch and download from the Prevention Resource Center at Scientology.org/staywell.

For more information, contact Camila Gonzalez at 323 888 6200 or [email protected].

