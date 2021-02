Newsom Recall Far Short of Needed Votes

The California Secretary of State’s website recently updated the Newsom recall numbers and they are woefully short of recall proponents goals.

According to report the cumulative total signatures is 1.94 million of those, 798,000 have been verified with 130,000 rejected.

That totals 668,000 verified signatures far short of the number needed to recall Newsom.

