Socialize

Closed Hawaiian Gardens Hospital Opens for Non-COVID Pateints

 

To help overcrowded hospitals, the state is adding beds at one Los Angeles hospital and reopening another in Hawaiian Gardens that closed a few years ago.

263 beds will be added.

The CDPH  has taken action to reopen Pacific Gardens Medical Center in Hawaiian Gardens which is directly behind the Gardens Casino.

They will  add regular and ICU beds to Pacifica as well as Pacifica Hospital of the Valley in Sun Valley.

Cathy Chidester, director of the L.A. County Emergency Management Services Agency said, “We’re really excited about it, they can be a regional resource to transfer some of these patients to offload hospitals that are very crowded.”

The hospitals have been hit since late November when the holiday surge hit.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.