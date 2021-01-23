Closed Hawaiian Gardens Hospital Opens for Non-COVID Pateints

To help overcrowded hospitals, the state is adding beds at one Los Angeles hospital and reopening another in Hawaiian Gardens that closed a few years ago.

263 beds will be added.

The CDPH has taken action to reopen Pacific Gardens Medical Center in Hawaiian Gardens which is directly behind the Gardens Casino.

They will add regular and ICU beds to Pacifica as well as Pacifica Hospital of the Valley in Sun Valley.

Cathy Chidester, director of the L.A. County Emergency Management Services Agency said, “We’re really excited about it, they can be a regional resource to transfer some of these patients to offload hospitals that are very crowded.”

The hospitals have been hit since late November when the holiday surge hit.

