Artesia Nets $563K From CTC to Improve Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

BY BRIAN HEWS

SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) today allocated more than $565 million for current projects – and approved $2 billion in future improvements – to address transportation needs throughout the state. This continued investment will repair highways and bridges and improve California’s growing network of mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian routes.

Of that money, Artesia was awarded $563,000 to “mitigate pedestrian and bicycle safety deficiencies in the city.”

Plans include building 1,900 feet of sidewalk; upgrade substandard sidewalks; reconstruct 14 handicapped ramps and driveways to ADA Standards; install a pedestrian traffic signal; loading and unloading turnout bay for parents to drop off children; Share the Road signs; and markings on narrow residential streets to improve safety of cyclists and enhance the school crosswalk with in-roadway lighted markers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments