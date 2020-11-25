Juvenile Arrested in String of La Mirada Armed Robberies

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Norwalk Station is advising of an arrest made in a series of four armed robberies within the city of La Mirada. The robberies of local business occurred between November 11, 2020 and November 13, 2020, near Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in La Mirada.

The subject stole more than $1,200 in U.S. Currency from the businesses. During the robberies the subject produced a black handgun and demanded money from the cash registers. Being in fear for their lives the victims complied with his demands.

LASD Major Crimes Bureau Metro Division along with deputies from the La Mirada SAO team conducted a rigorous investigation. During their investigation they were able to positively identify the subject from the robberies.

Today, November 24, 2020, Major Crimes Bureau Metro Division with the assistance of the Whittier County SAO Team arrested the subject for the robberies. The juvenile’s name,, a 17 year-old, will not be released.

A search warrant was served at the subject’s residence in the unincorporated area of East Whittier. During the search warrant, several items were recovered that were used in the robbery including clothing and a gun.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

The City’s Special Assignment Officers (SAO) is a team of deputies that proactively enforce crimes involving gang, juvenile, and narcotics activities.

Anyone with information about these incidents are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station at (562) 863-8711.

