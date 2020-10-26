Socialize

Nine ABCUSD Schools to Serve as Voting Centers

October 28, 2020 – The ABC Unified School District will have nine schools serving as Los Angeles County voting centers for this year’s general election. The voting centers will be open beginning on Friday, October 30, 2020, through Election Day, November 3, 2020. Registered voters may vote at these sites from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 30 through November 2, and 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

“We are proud to have our sites chosen as voting centers for this year’s election,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “By holding voting centers at our schools, we are reinforcing the importance of elections to our students.”

The following nine schools are serving as voting centers:

 

Bragg Elementary School

11501 Bos Street, Cerritos

 

Carmenita Middle School

13435 166th Street, Cerritos

 

Gahr High School

11111 Artesia Boulevard, Cerritos

 

Haskell STEM Academy

11525 Del Amo Boulevard, Cerritos

 

Juarez Academy of Engineering and Technology

11939 Aclare Street, Cerritos

 

Wittmann Elementary School

16801 Yvette Avenue, Cerritos

 

Ross Middle School

17707 Elaine Avenue, Artesia

 

Whitney High School

16801 Shoemaker Avenue, Cerritos

 

Willow Elementary School

11733 E. 205th Street, Lakewood

 

Both the voting centers, operated by volunteers from the Los Angeles County Clerk, and schools will have security on site.

 

  1. Schools Reply

    October 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Well they are for the most part empty, so maybe they will get some rent income.

    Hope the posse police are on patrol, 500 ft prohibited from campaigning.

    Since voters can vote anywhere in LA Co. predict lines of parked cars reaching in to OC for Whitney, everyone has to vote from this center. Next week, this will be hot spot for Covid19.

