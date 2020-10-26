Nine ABCUSD Schools to Serve as Voting Centers

October 28, 2020 – The ABC Unified School District will have nine schools serving as Los Angeles County voting centers for this year’s general election. The voting centers will be open beginning on Friday, October 30, 2020, through Election Day, November 3, 2020. Registered voters may vote at these sites from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 30 through November 2, and 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
“We are proud to have our sites chosen as voting centers for this year’s election,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “By holding voting centers at our schools, we are reinforcing the importance of elections to our students.”
The following nine schools are serving as voting centers:
Bragg Elementary School
11501 Bos Street, Cerritos
Carmenita Middle School
13435 166th Street, Cerritos
Gahr High School
11111 Artesia Boulevard, Cerritos
Haskell STEM Academy
11525 Del Amo Boulevard, Cerritos
Juarez Academy of Engineering and Technology
11939 Aclare Street, Cerritos
Wittmann Elementary School
16801 Yvette Avenue, Cerritos
Ross Middle School
17707 Elaine Avenue, Artesia
Whitney High School
16801 Shoemaker Avenue, Cerritos
Willow Elementary School
11733 E. 205th Street, Lakewood
Both the voting centers, operated by volunteers from the Los Angeles County Clerk, and schools will have security on site.
FIGHT REPUBLICAN VOTER SUPPRESSION: Check Your Voting Status at the National Association of Secretaries of State Website
Voting Information for Lakewood, California
There Are 868 Fewer Places to Vote in 2016 Mostly in Black and Hispanic Areas, Thanks to Supreme Court’s Ruling on Voting Rights Act
Powered by Facebook Comments
Schools
October 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm
Well they are for the most part empty, so maybe they will get some rent income.
Hope the posse police are on patrol, 500 ft prohibited from campaigning.
Since voters can vote anywhere in LA Co. predict lines of parked cars reaching in to OC for Whitney, everyone has to vote from this center. Next week, this will be hot spot for Covid19.