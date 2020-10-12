Voting Information for Lakewood, California

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office is offering reminders about this year’s process so you can vote early and avoid lines for in-person voting.

All registered voters were sent a Vote by Mail ballot beginning in early October. You can complete the ballot and return it:

By mail (no postage necessary).

In person at any Vote by Mail drop box location.

At any Vote Center in Los Angeles County.

To find a Vote Center or Drop Box near you, go to www.lavote.net. You can enter your home or work address to see the hours and locations nearby.

Drop Boxes in Lakewood are located at:

George Nye Library, 6600 Del Amo Blvd., Lakewood

Angelo M. Iacoboni Library, 4990 Clark Ave., Lakewood

CVS, 6510 South St., Lakewood

If you prefer, you can vote in person at any Vote Center in the County. Some Vote Centers are open 11 days (Oct. 24-Nov. 3), and others five days (Oct. 30-Nov. 3). All Vote Centers will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 30.

The following Lakewood Vote Centers are open Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

You can also check the Vote Center Book listing all locations and hours in L.A. County that was mailed to everyone starting last week. If you are a registered voter, you’ll also receive a Vote Center postcard listing four locations near your home where you can go to vote or drop off your ballot.

**NEW: You can track your ballot by subscribing to Where’s My Ballot at california.ballottrax.net/voter/, a free service for all registered voters that gives you updated information on when your ballot is mailed, received and counted. One Lakewood voter reports that the service worked great and let them know when the Post Office had received their ballot (that evening) and when the Registrar had received it (two days later).

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, visit lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote/register to check your status or register.

