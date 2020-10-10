Drunk Driver Hit and Kills Man in Hawthorne

A man was killed by a drunk driving suspect while riding his bicycle in Hawthorne this past Thursday night.

Hawthorne police were called to the area of Rosecrans and Chadron avenues about 11 p.m. on a report of a collision and found the man with upper body injuries lying in the westbound lanes on Rosecrans Avenue next to the bicycle, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of his relatives, died at the scene, police said.

Officers found the driver and two damaged parked vehicles west of where the bicycle was found, police said. The woman told officers she had struck an unknown item in the roadway causing her to lose control of her vehicle and hit the two parked vehicles.

